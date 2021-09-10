NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.19. 125,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

