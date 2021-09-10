Newscrypto (NWC) Market Cap Tops $162.49 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $162.49 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00068155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00132393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00192963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.65 or 0.99727526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07189463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00848246 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

