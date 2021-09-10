Newport Trust Co Sells 62,543 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,288,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,543 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.95% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $203,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after buying an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after buying an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

