Newport Trust Co Decreases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,295 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $136,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

