New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,700 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 99,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 80,066 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 83.3% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 715,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 78,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.