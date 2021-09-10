New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,778 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
