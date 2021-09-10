New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,778 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

