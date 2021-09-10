New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,456 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Cambium Networks worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

