New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,740 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Playtika were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

PLTK stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.00. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

