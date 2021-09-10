New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.29 Million in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNTV opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.26. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

