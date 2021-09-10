New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of AAON worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

