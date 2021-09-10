New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 699 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

