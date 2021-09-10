New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NYMT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.29 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

