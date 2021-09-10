New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

