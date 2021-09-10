Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NWITY stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

