Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NWITY stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.56.
About Network International
