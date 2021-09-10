NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,551.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

