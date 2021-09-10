NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,551.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
