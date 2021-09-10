NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 90,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.