Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00159059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00042718 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.