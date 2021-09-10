Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 722,416 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

NGVC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.