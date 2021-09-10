National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $49.47. 23,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $98.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

