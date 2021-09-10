National Bankshares Trims Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Target Price to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Shares of DPM stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.67.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,807,889. Also, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

