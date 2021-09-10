National Bankshares Reiterates “C$27.00” Price Target for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INE. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.43.

INE opened at C$20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

