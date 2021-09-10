National Bankshares Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.05.

Get BCE alerts:

TSE:BCE traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$66.65. 838,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.28. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.