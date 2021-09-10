National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Glenn P. Reynolds Acquires 778 Shares

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Glenn P. Reynolds acquired 125 shares of National Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $4,781.25.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

