National Bankshares Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Hold

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. 59,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

