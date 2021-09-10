National Bankshares Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$58.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.67.

Shares of KL traded down C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$51.51. 500,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.42. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$72.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

