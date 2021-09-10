National Bank Financial Trims Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Target Price to C$1.30

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.30 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.11% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GSV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.61. 37,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,241. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$218.36 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

