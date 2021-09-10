National Bank Financial Trims Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price to C$63.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

OTCMKTS DLMAF remained flat at $$45.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

