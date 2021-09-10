National Bank Financial Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.93.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 159,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,659. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.