National Bank Financial Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$50.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,146. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$30.53 and a 1-year high of C$50.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.63.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

