Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

