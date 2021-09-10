Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $5,794,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $560,000.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

