Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

