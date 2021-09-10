Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.