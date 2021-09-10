Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of NuVasive worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 103.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,942.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

