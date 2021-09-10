Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 51,102 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 595.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,102 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

