Multiplier (BMXX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002349 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.07 million and $74,927.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00123828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00177014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,383.55 or 1.00455039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07141737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.00815999 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

