MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $666.39

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $666.39 and last traded at $658.87, with a volume of 2434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $655.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

Get MSCI alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 51.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 125.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.