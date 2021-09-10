MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSM opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

