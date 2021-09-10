Morgan Stanley Sells 5,545 Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Pharma A/S were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $6.11 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

