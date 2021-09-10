Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $17.26 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

