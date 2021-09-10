Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Datto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Datto stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.50. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,851 shares of company stock worth $7,887,648. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

