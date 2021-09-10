Morgan Stanley Purchases 219,884 Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Evoke Pharma were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

EVOK stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

