Morgan Stanley Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $202.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.70.

VRTX opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

