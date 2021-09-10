Morgan Stanley Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $689.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

