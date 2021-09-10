Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $285,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $2,623,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth $160,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $800.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.