MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

MongoDB stock opened at $474.93 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $515.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,887 shares of company stock worth $79,874,529 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

