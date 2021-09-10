Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $27.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $297.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.95.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.