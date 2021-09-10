ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Down to $195.98

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.98, but opened at $190.00. ModivCare shares last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $93,957,000.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

