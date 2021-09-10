Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

