Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.
NYSE SWN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
