MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIXT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $320.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

